Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) Price Target Raised to C$37.00 at TD Securities

Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) had its target price lifted by research analysts at TD Securities from C$35.00 to C$37.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. TD Securities’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 29.60% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$32.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Teck Resources to C$32.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$25.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$32.50 to C$36.00 in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$33.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$32.15.

Get Teck Resources alerts:

Shares of TSE:TECK.B opened at C$28.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$15.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$28.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.54. Teck Resources has a 52 week low of C$13.46 and a 52 week high of C$32.27.

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

Featured Article: How Do I Invest in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Teck Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teck Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.