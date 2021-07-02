Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $40.88.

TLS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Telos from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Northland Securities boosted their target price on shares of Telos from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Telos from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Telos from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Telos from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th.

Get Telos alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:TLS opened at $32.86 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion and a PE ratio of 821.50. Telos has a 1 year low of $18.08 and a 1 year high of $41.84. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 2.97.

In related news, Director John W. Maluda sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.16, for a total value of $1,326,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $966,348.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director John W. Maluda sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.50, for a total transaction of $670,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $306,257. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 21.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hall Laurie J Trustee raised its position in Telos by 87.5% in the first quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Telos by 169.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 955 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Telos by 10.8% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Telos by 254.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,016 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Telos by 67.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. 34.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Telos

Telos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions and services worldwide. It provides Xacta, a premier platform for enterprise cyber risk management and security compliance automation solutions to large commercial and government enterprises; and Telos Ghost, a solution to eliminate cyber-attack surfaces by obfuscating and encrypting data, masking user identity and location, and hiding network resources, as well as provides security and privacy for intelligence gathering, cyber threat protection, securing critical infrastructure, and protecting communications and applications.

Recommended Story: What is Put Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for Telos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.