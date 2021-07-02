Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) Shares Purchased by RGM Capital LLC

RGM Capital LLC increased its stake in Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) by 53.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,059,391 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,067,214 shares during the quarter. Tenable makes up 4.8% of RGM Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. RGM Capital LLC’s holdings in Tenable were worth $110,704,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Tenable in the 1st quarter worth approximately $393,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Tenable in the 1st quarter worth approximately $545,000. Toronado Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Tenable by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Toronado Partners LLC now owns 917,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,185,000 after purchasing an additional 65,865 shares during the last quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Tenable in the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,501,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Tenable by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 456,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,508,000 after purchasing an additional 11,087 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Tenable alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ TENB traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $40.40. The stock had a trading volume of 27,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,140,856. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $41.04. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.96 and a twelve month high of $58.45. The company has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -150.74 and a beta of 1.70.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.07. Tenable had a negative return on equity of 14.01% and a negative net margin of 5.97%. The firm had revenue of $123.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.09) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Tenable Holdings, Inc. will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TENB shares. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Tenable in a report on Friday, June 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tenable from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Tenable from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Tenable presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.20.

In other news, CEO Amit Yoran sold 37,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.93, for a total transaction of $1,497,375.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 290,573 shares in the company, valued at $11,602,579.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Stephen A. Riddick sold 2,420 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.73, for a total value of $91,306.60. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 23,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $898,539.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 252,992 shares of company stock worth $10,225,939 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

About Tenable

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company's platforms include Tenable.io, a cloud-delivered software as a service; and Tenable.sc, an on-premises solution. Its platforms provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces to deliver a complete and continuous view of assets, associated vulnerabilities, internal and regulatory compliance violations, misconfigurations, and other cybersecurity issues, as well as prioritizes these issues for remediation based on risk assessment and predictive analytics, and provides insightful remediation guidance.

Featured Article: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TENB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB).

Receive News & Ratings for Tenable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.