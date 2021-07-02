Tencent Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:TCEHY) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Tencent Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:TCEHY) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $91.45.

TCEHY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Tencent in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tencent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th.

Shares of TCEHY traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $74.19. 1,847,212 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,793,450. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $77.72. The stock has a market cap of $711.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.28 and a beta of 0.47. Tencent has a 12 month low of $64.11 and a 12 month high of $99.40.

Tencent (OTCMKTS:TCEHY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The technology company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.01). Tencent had a net margin of 35.23% and a return on equity of 19.63%. The business had revenue of $20.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.44 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Tencent will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 24th were given a $0.206 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.26%. Tencent’s payout ratio is currently 11.18%.

About Tencent

Tencent Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, provides value-added services (VAS) and Online advertising services in Mainland China and internationally. The company operates through VAS, Online Advertising, FinTech and Business Services, and Others segments. It offers online games and social network services; FinTech and cloud services, and online advertising services, such as media, social, and others advertisement services.

