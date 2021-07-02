Terex (NYSE:TEX) Raised to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Terex (NYSE:TEX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $54.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 14.04% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Terex guides earnings per share in the range of $2.35 to $2.55 in 2021, which suggests a substantial improvement from earnings of 13 cents in 2020. Sales will be around $3.7 billion indicating a year-over-year growth of 20%. This will be driven by improved end market demand and higher backlog. Terex is poised to grow on investment in innovative products, digital innovation and investment in expansion of manufacturing facilities. Terex is also progressing well on its “Execute, Innovate, Grow" strategy that will drive long-term earnings growth. The company’s strong liquidity and cash position positions it well to sail through the current unprecedented situation. Its ongoing cost reduction efforts will also lead to improved margins. Earnings estimates for the second quarter and full year 2021 have undergone positive revisions lately.”

TEX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Terex from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of Terex from $46.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Terex from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group raised shares of Terex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $45.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Terex from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.06.

Terex stock opened at $47.35 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of 61.49 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.27. Terex has a twelve month low of $17.19 and a twelve month high of $55.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $49.50.

Terex (NYSE:TEX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $864.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $821.19 million. Terex had a net margin of 1.75% and a return on equity of 8.34%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Terex will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Scott Posner sold 5,000 shares of Terex stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.11, for a total transaction of $250,550.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 50,185 shares in the company, valued at $2,514,770.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO John L. Garrison, Jr. sold 50,000 shares of Terex stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.09, for a total transaction of $2,504,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 639,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,008,010.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 146,323 shares of company stock worth $7,578,284. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TEX. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Terex during the fourth quarter valued at $802,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Terex by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,584,953 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $159,968,000 after purchasing an additional 686,118 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Terex by 782.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 676,006 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $23,586,000 after purchasing an additional 599,419 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Terex in the 4th quarter worth approximately $17,440,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Terex by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,100,654 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $373,199,000 after purchasing an additional 381,802 shares in the last quarter. 83.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Terex Company Profile

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerial Work Platforms (AWP) and Materials Processing (MP). The AWP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets aerial work platform equipment, utility equipment, and telehandlers principally under the Terex and Genie brand names.

