Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) Shares Acquired by Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC

Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) by 33.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 442,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 111,813 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC’s holdings in Terreno Realty were worth $25,552,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of TRNO. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Terreno Realty in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,726,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Terreno Realty by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,560,294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $90,138,000 after buying an additional 290,613 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Terreno Realty by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,046,079 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $407,054,000 after buying an additional 210,189 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its position in shares of Terreno Realty by 64.0% during the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 504,963 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,224,000 after buying an additional 197,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC raised its position in shares of Terreno Realty by 396.2% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 197,243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,394,000 after buying an additional 157,494 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on TRNO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Terreno Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Terreno Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Terreno Realty from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Terreno Realty from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.75.

Shares of Terreno Realty stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $64.63. The stock had a trading volume of 1,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 354,846. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.46. The stock has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.51 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Terreno Realty Co. has a 1 year low of $51.63 and a 1 year high of $67.72.

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $50.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.23 million. Terreno Realty had a return on equity of 5.20% and a net margin of 43.23%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Terreno Realty Co. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Terreno Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.56%.

Terreno Realty Profile

Terreno Realty Corporation and together with its subsidiaries, the ÂCompanyÂ) acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC All square feet, acres, occupancy and number of properties disclosed in these condensed notes to the consolidated financial statements are unaudited.

