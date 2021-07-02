Thales (OTCMKTS:THLLY) Earns “Buy” Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of Thales (OTCMKTS:THLLY) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Thales in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Barclays reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Thales in a report on Monday, March 8th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating on shares of Thales in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a buy rating on shares of Thales in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Societe Generale reiterated a buy rating on shares of Thales in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy.

Get Thales alerts:

Shares of THLLY opened at $20.52 on Tuesday. Thales has a 1 year low of $12.87 and a 1 year high of $21.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.56.

Receive News & Ratings for Thales Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thales and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.