The Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) Shares Gap Up to $32.80

The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $32.80, but opened at $33.46. The Aaron’s shares last traded at $32.63, with a volume of 23 shares trading hands.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered The Aaron’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Aaron’s presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.30.
The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.55. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.65.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 16th. This is an increase from The Aaron’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The Aaron’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.25%.
In other news, Director John W. Robinson sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.75, for a total transaction of $1,251,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 399,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,282,268. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.78% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AAN. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of The Aaron’s by 11.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 81,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,286,000 after purchasing an additional 8,666 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of The Aaron’s by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 274,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,456,000 after acquiring an additional 13,762 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of The Aaron’s by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 134,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,548,000 after acquiring an additional 1,640 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of The Aaron’s by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 24,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after acquiring an additional 1,703 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of The Aaron’s by 378.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,804 shares during the period. 90.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
The Aaron’s Company Profile (NYSE:AAN)
The Aarons Company Inc provides lease-to-own and purchase solutions. The company engages in direct-to-consumer sales and lease ownership of furniture, home appliances, electronics, and accessories through its approximately 1,300 Company-operated and franchised stores in the United States and Canada, as well as its e-commerce platform.
