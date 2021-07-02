The Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) Shares Gap Up to $32.80

The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $32.80, but opened at $33.46. The Aaron’s shares last traded at $32.63, with a volume of 23 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered The Aaron’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Aaron’s presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.30.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.55. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.65.

The Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.68. The company had revenue of $481.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $426.63 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Aaron’s Company, Inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 16th. This is an increase from The Aaron’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The Aaron’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.25%.

In other news, Director John W. Robinson sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.75, for a total transaction of $1,251,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 399,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,282,268. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.78% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AAN. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of The Aaron’s by 11.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 81,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,286,000 after purchasing an additional 8,666 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of The Aaron’s by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 274,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,456,000 after acquiring an additional 13,762 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of The Aaron’s by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 134,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,548,000 after acquiring an additional 1,640 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of The Aaron’s by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 24,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after acquiring an additional 1,703 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of The Aaron’s by 378.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,804 shares during the period. 90.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Aaron’s Company Profile (NYSE:AAN)

The Aarons Company Inc provides lease-to-own and purchase solutions. The company engages in direct-to-consumer sales and lease ownership of furniture, home appliances, electronics, and accessories through its approximately 1,300 Company-operated and franchised stores in the United States and Canada, as well as its e-commerce platform.

