The Alkaline Water (NASDAQ:WTER) vs. Cuentas (NASDAQ:CUEN) Critical Analysis

The Alkaline Water (NASDAQ:WTER) and Cuentas (NASDAQ:CUEN) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares The Alkaline Water and Cuentas’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Alkaline Water $41.14 million 3.40 -$14.83 million ($0.34) -4.65 Cuentas $560,000.00 164.48 -$8.10 million N/A N/A

Cuentas has lower revenue, but higher earnings than The Alkaline Water.

Profitability

This table compares The Alkaline Water and Cuentas’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Alkaline Water -33.29% -445.70% -99.71% Cuentas -1,173.04% -144.75% -75.09%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for The Alkaline Water and Cuentas, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score The Alkaline Water 0 0 1 0 3.00 Cuentas 0 0 0 0 N/A

The Alkaline Water currently has a consensus target price of $2.50, suggesting a potential upside of 58.23%. Given The Alkaline Water’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe The Alkaline Water is more favorable than Cuentas.

Risk & Volatility

The Alkaline Water has a beta of 1.92, meaning that its share price is 92% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cuentas has a beta of 0.53, meaning that its share price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

5.3% of The Alkaline Water shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.4% of Cuentas shares are held by institutional investors. 8.6% of The Alkaline Water shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 47.0% of Cuentas shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

The Alkaline Water beats Cuentas on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

The Alkaline Water Company Profile

The Alkaline Water Company Inc. produces, distributes, and markets bottled alkaline water in the United States. It also provides flavored bottled alkaline water in various flavors, including raspberry, watermelon, lemon, lemon lime, peach mango, blood orange, and cucumber mint. The company offers bottled alkaline water in various volumes under the Alkaline88 brand. In addition, it engages in selling of hemp-derived CBD topical and ingestible products under the A88CBD brand. It sells its products through brokers and distributors to retailers, such as convenience stores, natural food products stores, large ethnic markets, and national retailers, as well as e-commerce websites. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in Scottsdale, Arizona.

Cuentas Company Profile

Cuentas Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides mobile banking, online banking, prepaid debit, and digital content services to the unbanked, underbanked, and underserved communities in the United States and internationally. It offers prepaid voice, text, and data mobile phone services; and domestic and international long-distance voice, text, and data telephony services. The company also provides Fintech Card, a GPR integrated into a proprietary robust ecosystem that protects customers by depositing their funds in an FDIC insured bank account. The ecosystem includes a mobile wallet for digital currency, stored value card balances, prepaid telecom minutes, loyalty reward points, and purchases made in the Cuentas Virtual Marketplace. Cuentas Inc. was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida.

