The Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The Bank of Princeton is a community bank which provides banking products and services. The company offers checking accounts, savings accounts, attorney trust accounts, money market accounts and certificates of deposit; and commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, construction, residential first-lien mortgage, home equity and consumer loans, as well as lines of credit. It operates primarily in New Jersey, Hamilton, Pennington, Montgomery, Monroe Township, Lambertville, New Brunswick, Lawrenceville. The Bank of Princeton is headquartered in Princeton, New Jersey. “

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of The Bank of Princeton from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Piper Sandler raised shares of The Bank of Princeton from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Boenning Scattergood raised shares of The Bank of Princeton from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $33.00.

Shares of BPRN stock opened at $28.81 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $194.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.69 and a beta of 0.67. The Bank of Princeton has a 1-year low of $17.40 and a 1-year high of $31.31. The business’s 50-day moving average is $29.30.

The Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $15.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.46 million. On average, equities analysts expect that The Bank of Princeton will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were given a $0.18 dividend. This is an increase from The Bank of Princeton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. The Bank of Princeton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.82%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BPRN. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of The Bank of Princeton by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 184,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,321,000 after buying an additional 16,062 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of The Bank of Princeton by 92.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 1,332 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of The Bank of Princeton by 564.7% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 9,600 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of The Bank of Princeton during the fourth quarter worth approximately $224,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of The Bank of Princeton by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 309,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,256,000 after buying an additional 31,427 shares in the last quarter. 38.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About The Bank of Princeton

The Bank of Princeton provides various banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, attorney trust, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also offers various loan products comprising commercial real estate and multi-family, commercial and industrial, construction, residential first-lien mortgage, paycheck protection program, home equity, and consumer loans.

