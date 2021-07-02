The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) Shares Sold by Gulf International Bank UK Ltd

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd trimmed its holdings in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) by 29.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,150 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in The Carlyle Group were worth $904,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CG. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 37.7% during the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. 36.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get The Carlyle Group alerts:

In related news, Director David M. Rubenstein sold 2,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.76, for a total transaction of $83,520,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 37,249,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,555,545,133.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Carlyle Group Management L.L.C sold 133,116 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.33, for a total value of $7,099,076.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,135,755 shares of company stock valued at $90,733,846. Company insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CG shares. Zacks Investment Research raised The Carlyle Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on The Carlyle Group from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. CIBC dropped their price target on The Carlyle Group from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underperformer” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $15.50 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $49.50 to $51.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Carlyle Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.42.

NASDAQ:CG opened at $46.55 on Friday. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.48 and a 1 year high of $47.28. The company has a market capitalization of $16.51 billion, a PE ratio of 9.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.04. The Carlyle Group had a return on equity of 28.22% and a net margin of 53.69%. The company had revenue of $612.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $595.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 10th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The Carlyle Group’s payout ratio is 48.78%.

About The Carlyle Group

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

Featured Article: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG).

Receive News & Ratings for The Carlyle Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Carlyle Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.