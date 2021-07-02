The Castle Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CAGU) Short Interest Up 150.0% in June

The Castle Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CAGU) was the target of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, an increase of 150.0% from the May 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

CAGU opened at $0.15 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.22. The Castle Group has a 12-month low of $0.07 and a 12-month high of $0.70.

The Castle Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the hotel and resort management industry in the state of Hawaii, New Zealand, and the Commonwealth of Saipan under the Castle Resorts and Hotels trade name. It manages luxury and mid-range resort condominiums and hotels on various islands in the state of Hawaii; and a property located in New Zealand.

