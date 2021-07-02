The Castle Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CAGU) Short Interest Up 150.0% in June

The Castle Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CAGU) was the target of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, an increase of 150.0% from the May 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.
CAGU opened at $0.15 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.22. The Castle Group has a 12-month low of $0.07 and a 12-month high of $0.70.
About The Castle Group
Featured Article: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio
Receive News & Ratings for The Castle Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Castle Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.