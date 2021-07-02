The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $745.35 Million

Analysts predict that The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) will post sales of $745.35 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for The Cheesecake Factory’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $772.97 million and the lowest is $719.42 million. The Cheesecake Factory reported sales of $295.85 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 151.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that The Cheesecake Factory will report full-year sales of $2.84 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.58 billion to $2.93 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $3.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.84 billion to $3.26 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover The Cheesecake Factory.

Get The Cheesecake Factory alerts:

The Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.26. The Cheesecake Factory had a negative net margin of 5.68% and a negative return on equity of 20.30%. The company had revenue of $627.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $596.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Stephens decreased their target price on shares of The Cheesecake Factory from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of The Cheesecake Factory in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on The Cheesecake Factory from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on The Cheesecake Factory from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on The Cheesecake Factory from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.15.

In other news, insider Cheryl Slomann sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.57, for a total transaction of $461,775.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Matthew Eliot Clark sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.86, for a total value of $255,440.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,173,108.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 95,160 shares of company stock valued at $5,934,989 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in The Cheesecake Factory in the first quarter worth $54,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of The Cheesecake Factory in the first quarter worth $80,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Cheesecake Factory in the fourth quarter worth $61,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of The Cheesecake Factory by 218.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,852 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in The Cheesecake Factory during the first quarter valued at about $587,000. 80.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ CAKE traded down $0.31 during trading on Friday, hitting $53.33. 468,114 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 996,232. The Cheesecake Factory has a 1 year low of $20.25 and a 1 year high of $65.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $57.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.62.

The Cheesecake Factory Company Profile

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated operates restaurants. The company produces cheesecakes and other baked products for its restaurants, international licensees, and third-party bakery customers, as well as external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors. It owns and operates 294 restaurants throughout the United States and Canada under brands, including The Cheesecake Factory and North Italia; and a collection of Fox Restaurant Concepts, as well as 27 The Cheesecake Factory restaurants under licensing agreements internationally.

Recommended Story: What is a death cross?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Cheesecake Factory (CAKE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Cheesecake Factory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Cheesecake Factory and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.