The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.55 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) will report $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for The Coca-Cola’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.59 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.51. The Coca-Cola reported earnings per share of $0.42 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 31%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, July 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Coca-Cola will report full-year earnings of $2.19 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.15 to $2.23. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.27 to $2.46. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover The Coca-Cola.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $9 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.58 billion. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 21.59% and a return on equity of 41.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.51 EPS.

A number of analysts have weighed in on KO shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.50.

NYSE:KO traded up $0.24 on Friday, reaching $54.20. 233,348 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,897,008. The stock has a market capitalization of $233.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $54.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The Coca-Cola has a 1-year low of $43.83 and a 1-year high of $56.48.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. The Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is currently 86.15%.

In related news, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 30,000 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.81, for a total value of $1,644,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 145,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,948,052.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 110,000 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.48, for a total transaction of $5,992,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 266,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,530,796.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 195,392 shares of company stock valued at $10,732,959. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of KO. Successful Portfolios LLC raised its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 18,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $969,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. raised its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 48,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,568,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Financial Services LLC now owns 6,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 48,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,550,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 35,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,877,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.21% of the company’s stock.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

