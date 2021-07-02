The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund (NYSE:SRV) Short Interest Up 94.4% in June

The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund (NYSE:SRV) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,000 shares, an increase of 94.4% from the May 31st total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund by 30.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 118,031 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,939,000 after purchasing an additional 27,392 shares during the last quarter. Almitas Capital LLC increased its stake in The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund by 300.8% during the 4th quarter. Almitas Capital LLC now owns 90,764 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,936,000 after buying an additional 68,119 shares during the period. Matisse Capital acquired a new position in The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,208,000. RMB Capital Management LLC increased its stake in The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund by 26.0% during the 4th quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 41,094 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $877,000 after buying an additional 8,482 shares during the period. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC increased its stake in The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 14,136 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 730 shares during the period.

Get The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund alerts:

NYSE:SRV traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $29.60. The stock had a trading volume of 5,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,420. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $28.62. The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund has a 52 week low of $15.26 and a 52 week high of $32.73.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.86%.

About The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund

Cushing MLP Total Return Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Swank Capital, LLC. The fund is managed by Swank Energy Income Advisors L.P. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe with a focus in United States. The fund typically invests in MLPs, Other Natural Resource Companies, and global commodities.

See Also: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.