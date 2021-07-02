The First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The FIRST BANCSHARES, INC., headquartered in Hattiesburg, Mississippi, is the parent company of The First, A National Banking Association. The First is now ranked in the top twenty banks by asset size in Mississippi. The First has operations in Hattiesburg, Laurel, Purvis, Picayune, Pascagoula, Bay St. Louis, Wiggins and Gulfport, Mississippi. The Company and its subsidiary bank engage in a general commercial and retail banking business characterized by personalized service and local decision-making, emphasizing the banking needs of small to medium-sized businesses, professional concerns and individuals. The products and services offered by the bank include deposit services, loan products, mortgage loan divisions and other services. “

Get The First Bancshares alerts:

FBMS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Hovde Group began coverage on shares of The First Bancshares in a research note on Monday, June 7th. They issued a market perform rating for the company. DA Davidson lowered shares of The First Bancshares from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $44.50 in a research note on Monday, June 14th.

NASDAQ:FBMS opened at $37.63 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $790.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.82 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The First Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $19.10 and a fifty-two week high of $40.46. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $38.80.

The First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.05. The First Bancshares had a net margin of 26.71% and a return on equity of 8.42%. The firm had revenue of $48.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.33 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The First Bancshares will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. This is an increase from The First Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The First Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 25.34%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in The First Bancshares by 222.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,422 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in The First Bancshares by 296.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,830 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 3,613 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in The First Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $152,000. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in The First Bancshares during the first quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC purchased a new position in The First Bancshares during the first quarter valued at approximately $206,000. 60.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The First Bancshares Company Profile

The First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The First, A National Banking Association that provides general commercial and retail banking services. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Retail Bank, Mortgage Banking Division, and Holding Company. It offers deposit services, including checking, NOW, and savings accounts; other time deposits, such as daily money market accounts and longer-term certificates of deposit; and individual retirement and health savings accounts.

Recommended Story: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The First Bancshares (FBMS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The First Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The First Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.