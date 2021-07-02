The Gap (NYSE:GPS) Given Overweight Rating at Wells Fargo & Company

The Gap (NYSE:GPS)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $45.00 price objective on the apparel retailer’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $40.00. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 34.25% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on GPS. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on The Gap from $21.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on The Gap from $19.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on The Gap from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised The Gap from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on The Gap from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.79.

GPS opened at $33.52 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $12.66 billion, a PE ratio of 29.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.36. The Gap has a 12 month low of $10.81 and a 12 month high of $37.63.

The Gap (NYSE:GPS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The apparel retailer reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.53. The company had revenue of $3.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.47 billion. The Gap had a return on equity of 14.85% and a net margin of 2.76%. The firm’s revenue was up 89.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($2.51) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that The Gap will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Sheila Peters sold 1,023 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.50, for a total value of $33,247.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $308,457.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sonia Syngal sold 21,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.44, for a total value of $660,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 78,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,482,282.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 241,045 shares of company stock worth $8,083,472. 41.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in shares of The Gap by 2,155.2% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,368 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 2,263 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Gap in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Cigna Investments Inc. New bought a new stake in shares of The Gap in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Fiduciary Trust Co. bought a new position in The Gap during the 1st quarter worth $222,000. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new position in The Gap during the 1st quarter worth $263,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.24% of the company’s stock.

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, Athleta, Intermix, and Janie and Jack brands. Its products include denim, tees, fleece, and khakis; eyewear, jewelry, shoes, handbags, and fragrances; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities for women and girls.

