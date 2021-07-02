The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Danone (EPA:BN) a €53.00 Price Target

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €53.00 ($62.35) price target on Danone (EPA:BN) in a research note released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on BN. UBS Group set a €45.00 ($52.94) price objective on shares of Danone and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Societe Generale set a €52.00 ($61.18) target price on shares of Danone and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €62.00 ($72.94) target price on shares of Danone and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €52.00 ($61.18) target price on shares of Danone and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €70.00 ($82.35) target price on shares of Danone and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Danone presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €60.07 ($70.67).

EPA BN opened at €60.30 ($70.94) on Monday. Danone has a 52-week low of €61.87 ($72.79) and a 52-week high of €72.13 ($84.86). The stock’s 50-day moving average is €58.63.

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry in Europe, Noram, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through three segments: Essential Dairy & Plant-Based, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It produces and distributes yogurts; milk products; coffee creamers, drinks, and beverages; plant-based products; and ice creams, desserts, and nutritional powdered protein products under the Actimel, Activia, Alpro, Aptamil, Danette, Danio, Danonino, evian, Nutricia, Nutrilon, Volvic, as well as under the licensed brands, including International Delight, Dunkin' Donuts, and Bailey's.

