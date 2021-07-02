The Goldman Sachs Group Lowers Evonik Industries (OTCMKTS:EVKIF) to Sell

Evonik Industries (OTCMKTS:EVKIF) was downgraded by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. UBS Group restated a “sell” rating on shares of Evonik Industries in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Evonik Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a €34.00 ($40.00) price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Evonik Industries in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Societe Generale lowered Evonik Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, HSBC upgraded Evonik Industries from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

Get Evonik Industries alerts:

Shares of Evonik Industries stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $34.46. 7,730 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,837. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $35.30. Evonik Industries has a 52-week low of $23.99 and a 52-week high of $38.05.

Evonik Industries AG engages in the specialty chemicals business. It operates through Specialty Additives, Nutrition & Care, Smart Materials, Performance Materials, and Services segments. The Specialty Additives segment provides polyurethane additives, organically modified silicones, isophorones, epoxy curing agents, oil additives, fumed silicas, matting agents, TAA and TAA derivatives, and acetylenic diol-based surfactants for consumer goods and specialized industrial applications.

See Also: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Evonik Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evonik Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.