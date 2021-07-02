The Goldman Sachs Group Raises SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) Price Target to $25.00

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) had its price objective boosted by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price suggests a potential downside of 13.49% from the company’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

SPWR has been the subject of several other research reports. Truist cut their price target on SunPower from $42.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of SunPower from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Roth Capital decreased their price target on shares of SunPower from $40.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of SunPower from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of SunPower in a report on Monday, March 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.42.

SunPower stock opened at $28.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.94. The firm has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.44 and a beta of 2.09. SunPower has a fifty-two week low of $7.59 and a fifty-two week high of $57.52.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.03. SunPower had a negative return on equity of 14.10% and a net margin of 33.55%. The firm had revenue of $306.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.10) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that SunPower will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other SunPower news, CFO Manavendra Sial sold 11,116 shares of SunPower stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.09, for a total value of $256,668.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 92,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,144,183.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas H. Werner sold 58,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.59, for a total value of $1,497,015.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 413,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,588,271.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 120,106 shares of company stock valued at $3,033,812. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in shares of SunPower in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Close Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in SunPower during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in SunPower during the first quarter worth $45,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SunPower in the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of SunPower in the 1st quarter valued at $88,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.59% of the company’s stock.

SunPower Company Profile

SunPower Corporation delivers solar solutions worldwide. It operates through Residential, Light Commercial; Commercial and Industrial Solutions; and Others segments. The company provides solar energy solutions, including sales to its third-party dealer network and resellers, storage solutions, cash and loan sales, and long-term leases directly to end customers; and sells turn-key engineering, procurement, and construction services, as well as sells energy under power purchase agreements.

