The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Allmerica Financial Corp. is a non-insurance holding company. The Company offers financial products and services in two major areas: Risk Management and Asset Accumulation. Within these broad areas, the Company conducts business principally in three operating segments. These segments are Risk Management, Allmerica Financial Services, and Allmerica Asset Management. In addition to the three operating segments, the Company also has a Corporate segment, which consists primarily of cash, investments, Corporate debt and Capital Securities. “

Several other analysts have also recently commented on THG. Bank of America started coverage on The Hanover Insurance Group in a report on Friday, May 21st. They issued a buy rating and a $166.00 target price on the stock. Boenning Scattergood started coverage on The Hanover Insurance Group in a report on Monday, March 29th. They set an outperform rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price target on The Hanover Insurance Group from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $143.17.

THG opened at $137.12 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a PE ratio of 10.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.97. The Hanover Insurance Group has a twelve month low of $87.71 and a twelve month high of $143.20. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $138.07.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.91. The Hanover Insurance Group had a return on equity of 10.59% and a net margin of 9.72%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Hanover Insurance Group will post 8.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. The Hanover Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.04%.

In related news, EVP Ann Kirkpatrick Tripp sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.56, for a total value of $356,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,840,508. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Warren E. Barnes sold 2,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.62, for a total value of $286,919.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $857,546.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,791 shares of company stock valued at $2,073,846 over the last three months. 2.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,353,499 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $434,145,000 after acquiring an additional 134,153 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,466,194 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $189,814,000 after acquiring an additional 216,652 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,142,767 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $147,943,000 after acquiring an additional 57,223 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 954,801 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $123,609,000 after acquiring an additional 19,539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 799,002 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $93,419,000 after acquiring an additional 23,876 shares during the last quarter. 85.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, and workers' compensation insurance products, as well as management and professional liability, marine, specialty industrial and commercial property, monoline general liability, surety, umbrella, fidelity, crime, and other commercial coverages.

