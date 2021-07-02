The India Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IFN) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

The India Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IFN) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 46,200 shares, a growth of 133.3% from the May 31st total of 19,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 97,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

NYSE:IFN opened at $21.93 on Friday. The India Fund has a 1-year low of $15.61 and a 1-year high of $22.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.48.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 23rd were paid a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 22nd. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.58%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in The India Fund by 60.9% during the first quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,657 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the period. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in The India Fund during the first quarter worth $41,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in The India Fund by 7.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,887 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares during the period. Hudson Portfolio Management LLC bought a new position in The India Fund during the first quarter worth $320,000. Finally, Vontobel Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in The India Fund by 48.1% during the fourth quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,444 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 5,991 shares during the period. 23.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The India Fund Company Profile

The India Fund, Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets of India. It seeks to invest in stocks of small-cap, mid-cap, and large-cap companies. The fund employs a quantitative and fundamental analysis with a bottom-up stock picking and asset allocation approach to create its portfolio.

