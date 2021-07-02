The Interpublic Group of Companies Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:IPG)

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Investors acquired 2,665 call options on the company. This is an increase of 1,364% compared to the typical volume of 182 call options.

In other The Interpublic Group of Companies news, Director Mary Guilfoile sold 12,075 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.45, for a total transaction of $403,908.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Michael Isor Roth sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.49, for a total transaction of $3,249,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Get The Interpublic Group of Companies alerts:

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 140,518 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,103,000 after acquiring an additional 6,886 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 101,879 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,975,000 after acquiring an additional 20,246 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 87.1% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 122,613 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,573,000 after acquiring an additional 57,063 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc. raised its holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 60.4% in the 1st quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 35,930 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after acquiring an additional 13,527 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 559.2% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 205,427 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,998,000 after acquiring an additional 174,263 shares during the period. 98.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of IPG stock traded down $0.04 on Friday, reaching $33.11. The stock had a trading volume of 57,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,551,783. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $32.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.05. The Interpublic Group of Companies has a 12 month low of $15.92 and a 12 month high of $34.43.

The Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. The Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 29.27%. The Interpublic Group of Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. Research analysts forecast that The Interpublic Group of Companies will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 7th were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 4th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. The Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.43%.

Several brokerages have commented on IPG. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from $26.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.56.

The Interpublic Group of Companies Company Profile

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Integrated Agency Networks (IAN) and IPG DXTRA. The company offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines, as well as data management services.

Recommended Story: Consumer behavior in bull markets

Receive News & Ratings for The Interpublic Group of Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Interpublic Group of Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.