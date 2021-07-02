The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE) CFO Donna Dellomo Sells 3,275 Shares

The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE) CFO Donna Dellomo sold 3,275 shares of The Lovesac stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.04, for a total transaction of $262,131.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
LOVE stock opened at $76.60 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 2.49. The Lovesac Company has a 12-month low of $22.64 and a 12-month high of $95.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $77.54.
The Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.71. The business had revenue of $82.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.06 million. The Lovesac had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 26.07%. The Lovesac’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.58) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Lovesac Company will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.
A number of analysts have weighed in on LOVE shares. TheStreet raised shares of The Lovesac from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of The Lovesac from $78.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of The Lovesac from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of The Lovesac from $77.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of The Lovesac from $60.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.88.
About The Lovesac
The Lovesac Company designs, manufactures, and sells furniture. It offers sactionals, such as seats and sides; sacs, including foam beanbag chairs; and accessories comprising drink holders, foot sac blankets, decorative pillows, fitted seat tables, and ottomans. As of January 31, 2021, the Company operated 108 showrooms.
Recommended Story: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors
Receive News & Ratings for The Lovesac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Lovesac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.