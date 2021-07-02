The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE) CFO Donna Dellomo Sells 3,275 Shares

The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE) CFO Donna Dellomo sold 3,275 shares of The Lovesac stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.04, for a total transaction of $262,131.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

LOVE stock opened at $76.60 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 2.49. The Lovesac Company has a 12-month low of $22.64 and a 12-month high of $95.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $77.54.

The Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.71. The business had revenue of $82.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.06 million. The Lovesac had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 26.07%. The Lovesac’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.58) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Lovesac Company will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in The Lovesac by 101.7% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 55,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,387,000 after purchasing an additional 27,935 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank bought a new stake in The Lovesac in the fourth quarter valued at $1,060,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in The Lovesac by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 718,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,950,000 after purchasing an additional 61,498 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in The Lovesac by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 127,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,499,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in The Lovesac by 31.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 46,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,998,000 after purchasing an additional 10,963 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on LOVE shares. TheStreet raised shares of The Lovesac from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of The Lovesac from $78.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of The Lovesac from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of The Lovesac from $77.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of The Lovesac from $60.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.88.

About The Lovesac

The Lovesac Company designs, manufactures, and sells furniture. It offers sactionals, such as seats and sides; sacs, including foam beanbag chairs; and accessories comprising drink holders, foot sac blankets, decorative pillows, fitted seat tables, and ottomans. As of January 31, 2021, the Company operated 108 showrooms.

