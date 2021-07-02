The Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) Shares Down 5.5% Following Insider Selling

The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE)’s stock price dropped 5.5% during trading on Friday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $72.37 and last traded at $72.37. Approximately 4,760 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 504,823 shares. The stock had previously closed at $76.60.

Specifically, CEO Shawn David Nelson sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total transaction of $414,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Satori Capital, Llc sold 7,335 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.39, for a total value of $596,995.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,610 shares of company stock worth $1,273,127. 31.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on LOVE shares. Roth Capital increased their price objective on The Lovesac from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on The Lovesac from $77.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on The Lovesac from $78.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded The Lovesac from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on The Lovesac from $60.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The Lovesac currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.88.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 2.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.54.

The Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 8th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.71. The business had revenue of $82.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.06 million. The Lovesac had a return on equity of 26.07% and a net margin of 7.20%. The firm’s revenue was up 52.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.58) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Lovesac Company will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of The Lovesac in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Lovesac in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of The Lovesac by 97.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of The Lovesac by 37.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Lovesac in the 1st quarter valued at about $102,000. 86.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Lovesac Company designs, manufactures, and sells furniture. It offers sactionals, such as seats and sides; sacs, including foam beanbag chairs; and accessories comprising drink holders, foot sac blankets, decorative pillows, fitted seat tables, and ottomans. As of January 31, 2021, the Company operated 108 showrooms.

