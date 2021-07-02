The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS) Shares Sold by Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC

Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC cut its stake in The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS) by 60.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 290,079 shares of the company’s stock after selling 438,979 shares during the period. The Marcus makes up 1.6% of Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC’s holdings in The Marcus were worth $5,799,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCS. Walthausen & Co. LLC acquired a new position in The Marcus during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,658,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in The Marcus by 2.5% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 191,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,827,000 after buying an additional 4,698 shares in the last quarter. Diametric Capital LP acquired a new position in The Marcus during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $291,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in The Marcus during the first quarter valued at approximately $6,308,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in The Marcus by 30.6% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 833,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,659,000 after buying an additional 195,114 shares in the last quarter. 76.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE MCS traded down $0.33 during trading on Friday, reaching $20.94. 2,249 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 271,729. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.72. The Marcus Co. has a twelve month low of $6.84 and a twelve month high of $24.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

The Marcus (NYSE:MCS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.96) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.21) by $0.25. The Marcus had a negative net margin of 103.57% and a negative return on equity of 28.14%. The business had revenue of $50.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.62 million. On average, research analysts expect that The Marcus Co. will post -2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MCS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barrington Research lifted their price target on shares of The Marcus from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of The Marcus in a research report on Monday, April 5th.

In related news, Director Diane M. Gershowitz sold 96,994 shares of The Marcus stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.01, for a total value of $2,037,843.94. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 207,746 shares in the company, valued at $4,364,743.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 28.57% of the company’s stock.

About The Marcus

The Marcus Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates movie theatres, and hotels and resorts in the United States. As of March 4, 2021, it owned or operated 1,097 screens at 89 movie theatre locations in 17 states under the Marcus Theatres, Movie Tavern by Marcus, and BistroPlex brands; and owned and managed 18 hotels, resorts, and other properties in 8 states.

