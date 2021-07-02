The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Shares Bought by Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP

Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP lifted its stake in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) by 835.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,924 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,474 shares during the period. The Progressive accounts for approximately 0.5% of Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP’s holdings in The Progressive were worth $2,192,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wesbanco Bank Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Progressive in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,563,000. Forsta AP Fonden grew its position in The Progressive by 9.3% in the first quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 173,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $16,560,000 after acquiring an additional 14,700 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in The Progressive by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,170,430 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $313,492,000 after acquiring an additional 21,674 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in The Progressive in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,095,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of The Progressive by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 163,871 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $16,204,000 after buying an additional 7,466 shares during the period. 80.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on PGR. Morgan Stanley cut shares of The Progressive from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of The Progressive in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of The Progressive in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of The Progressive from $127.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell decreased their price objective on shares of The Progressive from $97.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Progressive currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.92.

In other The Progressive news, insider Steven Broz sold 1,243 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.90, for a total transaction of $119,203.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,122,887.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.78, for a total value of $4,130,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 365,215 shares in the company, valued at $33,519,432.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 59,488 shares of company stock worth $5,491,000 over the last quarter. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PGR stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $98.98. The company had a trading volume of 74,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,480,591. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.46. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.30. The Progressive Co. has a 1-year low of $76.16 and a 1-year high of $107.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72. The Progressive had a return on equity of 25.38% and a net margin of 14.50%. Research analysts anticipate that The Progressive Co. will post 5.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 6th. The Progressive’s payout ratio is presently 5.35%.

The Progressive Company Profile

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

