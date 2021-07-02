The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Stake Reduced by AGF Investments LLC

AGF Investments LLC reduced its stake in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) by 19.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,752 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,142 shares during the quarter. The Progressive comprises approximately 0.1% of AGF Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. AGF Investments LLC’s holdings in The Progressive were worth $1,219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in The Progressive by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,573,372 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,357,270,000 after buying an additional 1,384,005 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of The Progressive by 3.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,366,711 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,660,429,000 after purchasing an additional 540,825 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of The Progressive by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 11,810,620 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,167,790,000 after purchasing an additional 483,708 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The Progressive by 1.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,431,362 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $995,261,000 after purchasing an additional 170,254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of The Progressive by 49,353.3% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,322,488 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $795,714,000 after purchasing an additional 8,305,659 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PGR traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $99.12. 99,821 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,480,591. The Progressive Co. has a 1 year low of $76.16 and a 1 year high of $107.58. The firm has a market cap of $58.00 billion, a PE ratio of 8.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business’s 50 day moving average is $99.30.

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.72. The Progressive had a return on equity of 25.38% and a net margin of 14.50%. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Progressive Co. will post 5.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 6th. The Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is 5.35%.

In related news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.78, for a total transaction of $4,130,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 365,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,519,432.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.86, for a total value of $1,114,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 296,721 shares in the company, valued at $27,553,512.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,488 shares of company stock worth $5,491,000 over the last three months. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PGR shares. Morgan Stanley cut The Progressive from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “sell” rating on shares of The Progressive in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of The Progressive in a report on Monday, April 26th. Edward Jones upgraded The Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on The Progressive from $127.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Progressive currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.92.

The Progressive Profile

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

