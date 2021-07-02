The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $9.000-$9.300 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $9.150. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.83 billion-$4.92 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.76 billion.

Shares of NYSE SMG traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $190.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 392 shares, compared to its average volume of 600,880. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $213.74. The Scotts Miracle-Gro has a 12-month low of $132.52 and a 12-month high of $254.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.38 and a beta of 1.16.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $5.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.51 by $0.13. The Scotts Miracle-Gro had a return on equity of 67.91% and a net margin of 10.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that The Scotts Miracle-Gro will post 9.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 27th were paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.25%.

SMG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Securities increased their price objective on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. UBS Group initiated coverage on The Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $225.00 price objective on the stock. Truist increased their price objective on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $305.00 to $250.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $240.00 to $198.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $233.44.

In other news, major shareholder Susan Hagedorn sold 1,386 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.42, for a total value of $337,380.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,640,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,563,856,233.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO James Hagedorn sold 26,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.98, for a total value of $5,980,629.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,933,375.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,498 shares of company stock worth $12,050,147 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 27.17% of the company’s stock.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company manufactures, markets, and sells consumer lawn and garden products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It offers lawn care products, such as lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products.

