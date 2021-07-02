The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $9.150-$9.450 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $9.320. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

NYSE SHW opened at $275.34 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $73.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.08. The Sherwin-Williams has a 52 week low of $190.67 and a 52 week high of $293.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $278.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Get The Sherwin-Williams alerts:

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.51 billion. The Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 66.09% and a net margin of 11.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.08 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams will post 9.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is 26.86%.

SHW has been the subject of several recent research reports. Argus boosted their price objective on The Sherwin-Williams from $263.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Bank of America upgraded The Sherwin-Williams from an underperform rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from $222.00 to $325.00 in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on The Sherwin-Williams in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. They set a peer perform rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a hold rating and set a $800.00 price target on shares of The Sherwin-Williams in a report on Sunday, April 4th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price target on The Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $325.91.

In other The Sherwin-Williams news, insider Justin T. Binns sold 1,744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.51, for a total value of $483,977.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

Featured Article: Average Daily Trade Volume – ADTV

Receive News & Ratings for The Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.