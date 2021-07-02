The Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.15 EPS

The Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.15, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The Simply Good Foods had a return on equity of 7.60% and a net margin of 7.84%. The business had revenue of $284.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. The Simply Good Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of The Simply Good Foods stock opened at $37.17 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.78. The Simply Good Foods has a 1 year low of $18.62 and a 1 year high of $38.50. The firm has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.35 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

In other The Simply Good Foods news, insider C Scott Parker sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.93, for a total transaction of $1,017,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 119,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,049,409.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jill M. Short sold 20,092 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.99, for a total value of $723,111.08. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 56,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,048,838.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on The Simply Good Foods from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target (up from $36.00) on shares of The Simply Good Foods in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $33.00 price target (up from $25.00) on shares of The Simply Good Foods in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Simply Good Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of The Simply Good Foods from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Simply Good Foods currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.79.

The Simply Good Foods Company operates as a consumer packaged food and beverage company in North America and internationally. The company develops, markets, and sells snacks and meal replacements. It offers primarily nutrition bars, ready-to-drink (RTD) shakes, sweet and salty snacks, protein bars, cookies, pizza, protein chips, recipes, and confectionery products, as well as licensed frozen meals under the Atkins, Atkins Endulge, and Quest brand names.

