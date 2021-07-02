The Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) PT Raised to $43.00

The Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) had its price target hoisted by equities researchers at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell’s price objective points to a potential upside of 15.68% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on SMPL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on The Simply Good Foods from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $33.00 target price (up previously from $25.00) on shares of The Simply Good Foods in a research report on Monday, May 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price (up previously from $36.00) on shares of The Simply Good Foods in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on The Simply Good Foods in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on The Simply Good Foods from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.86.

SMPL traded up $0.66 during trading on Friday, hitting $37.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,123,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 580,443. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $34.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The Simply Good Foods has a 12 month low of $18.62 and a 12 month high of $38.50. The company has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a PE ratio of 52.35 and a beta of 1.02.

The Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.14. The Simply Good Foods had a return on equity of 7.60% and a net margin of 7.84%. The firm had revenue of $284.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that The Simply Good Foods will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider C Scott Parker sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.93, for a total transaction of $1,017,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 119,346 shares in the company, valued at $4,049,409.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jill M. Short sold 20,092 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.99, for a total value of $723,111.08. Following the sale, the insider now owns 56,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,048,838.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in The Simply Good Foods in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Simply Good Foods during the fourth quarter worth approximately $77,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of The Simply Good Foods by 16.7% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of The Simply Good Foods during the first quarter worth approximately $135,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Simply Good Foods by 144.2% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 3,364 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.07% of the company’s stock.

The Simply Good Foods Company Profile

The Simply Good Foods Company operates as a consumer packaged food and beverage company in North America and internationally. The company develops, markets, and sells snacks and meal replacements. It offers primarily nutrition bars, ready-to-drink (RTD) shakes, sweet and salty snacks, protein bars, cookies, pizza, protein chips, recipes, and confectionery products, as well as licensed frozen meals under the Atkins, Atkins Endulge, and Quest brand names.

