Theratechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ:THTX) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Theratechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ:THTX) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $6.38.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Theratechnologies in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Theratechnologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th.

Get Theratechnologies alerts:

THTX stock opened at $3.83 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $362.75 million, a P/E ratio of -12.35 and a beta of 1.66. Theratechnologies has a one year low of $1.83 and a one year high of $4.25. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 1.90.

Theratechnologies (NASDAQ:THTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $15.43 million for the quarter. Theratechnologies had a negative return on equity of 142.33% and a negative net margin of 36.56%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Theratechnologies will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Worth Venture Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Theratechnologies by 482.5% during the 1st quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 851,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,291,000 after buying an additional 705,251 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Theratechnologies by 74.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 703,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,719,000 after purchasing an additional 299,865 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in Theratechnologies in the 1st quarter worth about $1,300,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Theratechnologies by 157.5% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 335,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,295,000 after purchasing an additional 204,894 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in Theratechnologies in the 1st quarter worth about $384,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.41% of the company’s stock.

About Theratechnologies

Theratechnologies Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various therapies to address the unmet medical needs in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers EGRIFTA and EGRIFTA SV, for the reduction of excess abdominal fat in human immunodeficiency virus (HIV)-infected patients with lipodystrophy; and Trogarzo, an injection refers to ibalizumab for the treatment of multidrug resistant HIV-1 infected patients.

Read More: Day Trading – Risk Worth the Reward?

Receive News & Ratings for Theratechnologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Theratechnologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.