Think Total Market ETF Defensief (NYSE:DTM) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Think Total Market ETF Defensief (NYSE:DTM) in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, Wolfe Research started coverage on Think Total Market ETF Defensief in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a market perform rating on the stock.

