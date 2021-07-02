Thomas Ronald Palmer Sells 7,000 Shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Stock

Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total transaction of $448,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 264,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,929,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

NEM stock traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $63.36. 5,299,208 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,052,463. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.86 and a beta of 0.27. Newmont Co. has a 12-month low of $54.18 and a 12-month high of $75.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.15.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. Newmont had a return on equity of 10.18% and a net margin of 21.77%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Newmont Co. will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.71%.

NEM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Newmont in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Newmont from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Newmont from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Newmont from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.33.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. StoneX Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Newmont during the first quarter worth about $247,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Newmont by 11.2% during the first quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,789 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Newmont by 77.0% during the first quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 1,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in Newmont by 4.5% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 26,157 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,576,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC raised its holdings in Newmont by 3.1% in the first quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 22,423 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,351,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. 78.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2020, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 94.2 million ounces and land position of 58,900 square kilometers.

