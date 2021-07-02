Todos Medical Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TOMDF) Short Interest Down 37.8% in June

Todos Medical Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TOMDF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 36,600 shares, a decrease of 37.8% from the May 31st total of 58,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,770,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of TOMDF opened at 0.03 on Friday. Todos Medical has a twelve month low of 0.02 and a twelve month high of 0.18. The company has a fifty day moving average price of 0.04.
Todos Medical Company Profile
Featured Story: How to invest using market indexes
Receive News & Ratings for Todos Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Todos Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.