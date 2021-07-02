Todos Medical Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TOMDF) Short Interest Down 37.8% in June

Todos Medical Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TOMDF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 36,600 shares, a decrease of 37.8% from the May 31st total of 58,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,770,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of TOMDF opened at 0.03 on Friday. Todos Medical has a twelve month low of 0.02 and a twelve month high of 0.18. The company has a fifty day moving average price of 0.04.

Todos Medical Ltd., a medical diagnostics company, develops and commercializes blood tests for the detection of immune-related diseases in the United States. The company develops Total Biochemical Infrared Analysis, a proprietary cancer-screening technology using peripheral blood analysis for examination into cancer's influence on the immune system; Lymphocyte Proliferation Test, a diagnostic blood test that determines the ability of peripheral blood lymphocytes and monocytes to withstand an exogenous mitogenic stimulation that induces them to enter the cell cycle; and blood tests for the detection of neurodegenerative disorders, such as Alzheimer's disease.

