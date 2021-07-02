Tomra Systems ASA (OTCMKTS:TMRAY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Tomra Systems ASA (OTCMKTS:TMRAY) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 33.3% from the May 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of TMRAY opened at $56.65 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $51.71. Tomra Systems ASA has a one year low of $36.00 and a one year high of $58.10.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.251 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a yield of 0.52%.

Separately, Kepler Capital Markets downgraded Tomra Systems ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th.

About Tomra Systems ASA

Tomra Systems ASA provides sensor-based solutions for optimal resource productivity worldwide. It operates through three divisions: Collection Solutions, Recycling Mining, and Food Solutions. The Collection Solutions division engages in the development, production, rental, sale, and service of reverse vending machines and related data management systems.

