TORM (NASDAQ:TRMD) and ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM) Critical Review

TORM (NASDAQ:TRMD) and ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM) are both transportation companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares TORM and ZIM Integrated Shipping Services’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TORM $747.40 million 0.86 $88.11 million N/A N/A ZIM Integrated Shipping Services $3.99 billion 1.22 $517.96 million $4.96 8.55

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services has higher revenue and earnings than TORM.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

76.9% of TORM shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 24.7% of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares TORM and ZIM Integrated Shipping Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TORM 1.66% 0.99% 0.51% ZIM Integrated Shipping Services N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for TORM and ZIM Integrated Shipping Services, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TORM 0 0 1 0 3.00 ZIM Integrated Shipping Services 0 2 4 0 2.67

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services has a consensus price target of $35.25, suggesting a potential downside of 16.90%. Given ZIM Integrated Shipping Services’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe ZIM Integrated Shipping Services is more favorable than TORM.

Summary

TORM beats ZIM Integrated Shipping Services on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

TORM Company Profile

TORM plc, a product tanker company, engages in the transportation of refined oil products and crude oil worldwide. The company transports gasoline, jet fuel, naphtha, and diesel. As of March 1, 2021, it operated a fleet of approximately 80 vessels. The company was founded in 1889 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Company Profile

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. The company provides seaborne transportation and logistics services comprising dry, reefer, project, out of gauge, breakbulk, and dangerous cargo services; inland transport services; and ZIMonitor, a reefer cargo tracking service. As of March 31, 2021, it operated a fleet of 101 vessels with a global network of 69 weekly lines. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. was founded in 1945 and is headquartered in Haifa, Israel.

