Toromont Industries Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TMTNF) Receives $113.86 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Toromont Industries Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TMTNF) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $113.86.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TMTNF shares. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Toromont Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Toromont Industries from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. CIBC boosted their price objective on Toromont Industries from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Toromont Industries from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Toromont Industries from $99.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TMTNF opened at $85.98 on Tuesday. Toromont Industries has a 12-month low of $44.63 and a 12-month high of $91.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $86.17.

Toromont Industries Ltd. provides specialized capital equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Equipment Group and CIMCO. The Equipment Group segment engages in the sale, rental, and service of mobile equipment for Caterpillar and other manufacturers; sale, rental, and service of engines used in various applications, including industrial, commercial, marine, on-highway trucks, and power generation; and sale of complementary and related products, parts, and services.

