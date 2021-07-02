TR European Growth Trust (LON:TRG) Trading Down 1%

TR European Growth Trust (LON:TRG)’s stock price traded down 1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 1,475 ($19.27) and last traded at GBX 1,485 ($19.40). 34,468 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 52% from the average session volume of 71,929 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,500 ($19.60).

The company has a market capitalization of £756.63 million and a P/E ratio of 4.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,487.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.50.

TR European Growth Trust Company Profile (LON:TRG)

TR European Growth Trust PLC is a United Kingdom-based investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to achieve capital growth by investing predominantly in smaller and medium sized companies in Europe. The Company maintains a diversified portfolio. The Company invests 7% of its total assets.

Read More: What is the formula for the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for TR European Growth Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TR European Growth Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.