Traders Buy High Volume of FAST Acquisition Call Options (NYSE:FST)

FAST Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:FST) saw unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors bought 2,245 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,028% compared to the average volume of 199 call options.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in FAST Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $74,000. One68 Global Capital LLC purchased a new position in FAST Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $102,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FAST Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $133,000. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FAST Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $112,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of FAST Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $208,000. 56.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get FAST Acquisition alerts:

Shares of FAST Acquisition stock opened at $13.15 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.39. FAST Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.59 and a 12-month high of $14.10.

FAST Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in restaurant, hospitality, and related sectors. FAST Acquisition Corp. was founded in 2020 and is based in Ridgefield, Connecticut.

Featured Article: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Receive News & Ratings for FAST Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FAST Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.