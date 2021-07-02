Traders Buy High Volume of Put Options on Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS)

Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) saw some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Traders purchased 612 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 887% compared to the typical volume of 62 put options.

GTLS traded up $0.72 during trading on Friday, reaching $147.80. 1,234 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 423,695. Chart Industries has a fifty-two week low of $45.47 and a fifty-two week high of $167.39. The firm has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.68 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $147.79.

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.06. Chart Industries had a net margin of 28.47% and a return on equity of 5.76%. The company had revenue of $288.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $309.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Chart Industries will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on GTLS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chart Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $153.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. TheStreet cut shares of Chart Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $155.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $141.64.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Chart Industries in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Chart Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Chart Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Chart Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in Chart Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000.

About Chart Industries

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing. It provides bulk and packaged gas cryogenic solutions for the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases; cryogenic trailers, ISO containers, bulk storage tanks, loading facilities, and regasification equipment for delivering liquefied natural gas (LNG) into virtual pipeline applications; and large vacuum insulated storage tanks as equipment for purchasers of standard liquefaction plants.

