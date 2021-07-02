Traders Purchase Large Volume of Put Options on Zuora (NYSE:ZUO)

Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO) was the target of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Traders bought 2,598 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 2,993% compared to the typical daily volume of 84 put options.

In other news, SVP Jennifer Pileggi sold 10,000 shares of Zuora stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.02, for a total value of $160,200.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,641 shares in the company, valued at $554,948.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Tien Tzuo sold 20,000 shares of Zuora stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.76, for a total value of $355,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 69,401 shares of company stock worth $1,168,180 over the last quarter. 12.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZUO. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zuora in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Zuora in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $62,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Zuora in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $85,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Zuora in the 1st quarter worth approximately $141,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Zuora in the 4th quarter worth approximately $143,000. Institutional investors own 60.08% of the company’s stock.

ZUO stock opened at $17.28 on Friday. Zuora has a 1-year low of $9.15 and a 1-year high of $18.64. The company has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.87 and a beta of 2.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.90.

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.02. Zuora had a negative return on equity of 39.88% and a negative net margin of 23.52%. The company had revenue of $80.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.00 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Zuora will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ZUO shares. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Zuora from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Zuora in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Zuora in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zuora from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, June 26th.

Zuora Company Profile

Zuora, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based software on a subscription basis that enables companies in various industries to launch, manage, and transform into a subscription business. The company offers Zuora Central platform that acts as an intelligent subscription management hub that allows customers to order-to-revenue operations.

