Tradition Wealth Management LLC Decreases Position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Tradition Wealth Management LLC cut its position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) by 9.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 165 shares during the quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. 96.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Digital Realty Trust alerts:

Shares of DLR stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $150.00. The company had a trading volume of 1,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,571,702. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $124.65 and a 52-week high of $165.49. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $152.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.09.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.27). Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.31% and a net margin of 12.43%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 74.60%.

In related news, SVP Matt Mercier sold 205 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.25, for a total transaction of $33,261.25. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,774.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin Kennedy sold 350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.05, for a total transaction of $56,717.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,717.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 561,590 shares of company stock worth $86,767,205. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $169.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $167.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Digital Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.07.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

Recommended Story: VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR).

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.