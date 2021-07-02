Tradition Wealth Management LLC Has $399,000 Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 10.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 11,022 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,080 shares during the quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $399,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. North American Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. North American Management Corp now owns 186,886 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,771,000 after acquiring an additional 7,122 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in Pfizer by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 358,298 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,981,000 after buying an additional 7,005 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in Pfizer by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,461,508 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $52,950,000 after buying an additional 40,497 shares in the last quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Pfizer by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 233,336 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,454,000 after buying an additional 5,682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Roosevelt Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in Pfizer by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC now owns 91,124 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,301,000 after buying an additional 9,625 shares in the last quarter. 64.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have commented on PFE. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Pfizer from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $40.00 price objective on Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their target price on Pfizer from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Pfizer presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.36.

In related news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.82, for a total value of $102,050.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $561,193.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer stock opened at $39.42 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $220.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.18, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.73. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.10 and a 12 month high of $43.08. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $39.35.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $14.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.41 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 24.55% and a net margin of 22.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 44.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.96%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.27%.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zithromax, Vfend, and Panzyga brands.

