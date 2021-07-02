Tradition Wealth Management LLC Has $511,000 Stock Holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

Tradition Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,119 shares during the quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PGX. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 940,927.6% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 7,763,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,452,000 after buying an additional 7,762,653 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Invesco Preferred ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $53,659,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Invesco Preferred ETF by 27.8% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,578,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,214,617 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Invesco Preferred ETF by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,440,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,840,000 after acquiring an additional 788,973 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in Invesco Preferred ETF by 309.0% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 531,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,108,000 after acquiring an additional 401,428 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:PGX opened at $15.32 on Friday. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 52 week low of $14.19 and a 52 week high of $15.35. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.13.

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

