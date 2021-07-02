Tradition Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) by 24.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,369 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 464 shares during the quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $651,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VBK. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at $44,725,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,862,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,551,000 after purchasing an additional 89,230 shares in the last quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 87.5% in the fourth quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 129,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,645,000 after buying an additional 60,412 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Group Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $15,407,000. Finally, Rodgers & Associates LTD acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $13,518,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $292.43 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $194.84 and a 12-month high of $304.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $279.40.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

