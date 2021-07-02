Tradition Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Tradition Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 19.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 630 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 152 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $179,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx in the fourth quarter valued at about $523,326,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of FedEx by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,127,584 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $2,629,323,000 after buying an additional 435,381 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of FedEx by 2.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,519,425 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $5,260,259,000 after buying an additional 406,634 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of FedEx by 10,682.3% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 394,404 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $112,026,000 after buying an additional 398,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA raised its position in shares of FedEx by 1.6% in the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 13,936,709 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $3,958,583,000 after buying an additional 219,370 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FDX. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of FedEx from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. DZ Bank restated a “sell” rating on shares of FedEx in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of FedEx from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of FedEx from $336.00 to $351.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of FedEx from $364.00 to $373.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $341.04.

In related news, CEO Frederick W. Smith sold 102,000 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.02, for a total value of $29,582,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,595,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,233,053,034.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Susan C. Schwab sold 4,720 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.30, for a total transaction of $1,403,256.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,312 shares in the company, valued at $3,065,757.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 186,778 shares of company stock worth $55,385,485 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 8.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FedEx stock traded down $0.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $298.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,829,663. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $300.97. The company has a market capitalization of $79.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.38, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.25. FedEx Co. has a fifty-two week low of $153.66 and a fifty-two week high of $319.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.51.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $5.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.99 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $22.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.54 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 6.23% and a return on equity of 22.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.53 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 21.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 28th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. This is a boost from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 25th. FedEx’s payout ratio is presently 16.51%.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

