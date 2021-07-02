Tradition Wealth Management LLC Purchases 2,658 Shares of America First Multifamily Investors, L.P. (NASDAQ:ATAX)

Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of America First Multifamily Investors, L.P. (NASDAQ:ATAX) by 5.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 55,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,658 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in America First Multifamily Investors were worth $306,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of America First Multifamily Investors by 84.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,051,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,468,000 after acquiring an additional 480,873 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in shares of America First Multifamily Investors by 159.8% during the first quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 171,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $948,000 after acquiring an additional 105,500 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of America First Multifamily Investors by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 133,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $569,000 after acquiring an additional 4,705 shares during the period. Aveo Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of America First Multifamily Investors during the first quarter worth approximately $716,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of America First Multifamily Investors by 41.6% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 113,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 33,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 11.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATAX opened at $6.80 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 12.77, a quick ratio of 12.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. America First Multifamily Investors, L.P. has a 12-month low of $3.52 and a 12-month high of $7.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.35. The company has a market capitalization of $412.69 million, a PE ratio of 52.46 and a beta of 0.55.

America First Multifamily Investors (NASDAQ:ATAX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.03). America First Multifamily Investors had a net margin of 19.97% and a return on equity of 3.18%. The business had revenue of $14.40 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.7%.

America First Multifamily Investors, L.P. acquires, holds, sells, and deals in a portfolio of mortgage revenue bonds (MRBs) that are issued to provide construction and/or permanent financing for multifamily and student housing, and residential and commercial properties. It operates through four segments: Mortgage Revenue Bond Investments, MF Properties, Public Housing Capital Fund Trusts, and Other Investments.

