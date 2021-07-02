Transcontinental (OTCMKTS:TCLAF) Trading Up 7.6%

Shares of Transcontinental Inc. (OTCMKTS:TCLAF) were up 7.6% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $20.42 and last traded at $20.21. Approximately 355 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 971 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.78.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on TCLAF shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Transcontinental from C$21.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Transcontinental from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Transcontinental from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price target on Transcontinental from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.83.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.18.

Transcontinental Inc engages in the flexible packaging business in Canada, the United States, Latin America, the United Kingdom, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through Packaging, Printing, and Media sectors. The Packaging sector engages in the extrusion, lamination, printing, and converting packaging solutions; and manufacturing and recycling flexible plastic, including rollstock, bags and pouches, coextruded films, shrink films and bags, and advanced coatings.

